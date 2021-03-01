EDWARDSVILLE - Junior point guard Macy Silvey had a very good day on Saturday afternoon as she scored 13 points in Edwardsville's 65-44 win over Belleville East at Lucco-Jackson Gym, The win boosted the Tigers' record to 9-0 on the season.

Edwardsville scored 21 unanswered points after conceding the game's first basket by the Lancers, and played a very good team game overall in staying undefeated with two weeks left in the season.

"I feel like we did really good passing," Silvey said during a postgame interview, "and I think we played really well as a team, we all communicated a lot, so it was fun getting out there after a big win against O'Fallon. That meant a lot to our team."

Silvey was referring to the Tigers' biggest win of the season thus far, a come-from-behind 67-62 overtime win over the Panthers last Thursday night. Edwardsville used the 21-point run on Saturday to take control of the game against East, and all the players on the roster got into the game and gained valuable experience.

"Yeah, that was good," Silvey said. "It's also fun when all the subs can come in and stuff, because I know they want to play, too. It means a lot to them, too."

Article continues after sponsor message

Of course, after all the fear and doubt that the season may not have come off due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Silvey and her teammates are very much happy and grateful to be playing the season after all.

"At first, I didn't think we were actually going to be able to play, and then, whenever they told us that, we were like 'that's so exciting,' and even though the season's not very long, it still means a lot," Silvey said. "We can come out as a team, especially like Katelynne (Roberts) being a senior, we still get to play with her. Even though there's two weeks left, we still have, like, 10 more games, so that means a lot to us."

Those final 10 games start Monday at home against a very good Highland team, then a rematch against O'Fallon on Wednesday at the OTHS Panther Dome. The Southwestern Conference also has announced that they will conduct a postseason tournament involving the league team the final three days of the season, Mar. 11-13, which gives the Tigers and the other SWC teams something to play for at the end. Silvey knows that her team will be ready for all the challenges.

"Yes, definitely," Silvey said. "Our legs are getting tired, but we just have to push through it."

Silvey and her team, of course, want to do as well as possible as the season enters the stretch run, and hopes to accomplish the double of winning the regular season and post-season crowns.

"Yeah, that would be really exciting if we won the conference," Silvey said.

More like this: