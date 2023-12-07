CARBONDALE – SIU Carbondale took the opening points of the contest and never looked back to down SIUE, 77-53, while taking a 4-3 lead in the all-time series on Wednesday afternoon at the Banterra Center. Edwardsville High grad Macy Silvey added 10 points in 34 minutes, her fifth contest in double-figures this season. The sophomore shot 4-15 overall and 2-7 from three-point land while collecting a trio of rebounds.

SIUE falls to 2-8 overall in its nonconference slate. SIU Carbondale improves to 4-4.

The Cougars shot 30 percent (17-57) overall and 2-18 from three-point range. At the free throw line, the Cougars went 17-22.

SIU Carbondale shot 44 percent (28-64) from the floor and 40 percent (6-15) from deep. The Salukis outrebounded the Cougars 44-37, including 17 on the offensive glass to score 20 points off second chance opportunities. The Salukis also forced 27 turnovers from the Cougars.

KK Rodriguez led SIUE with 13 points, her ninth consecutive game scoring in double-figures. She shot 3-8 overall and went 7-7 at the free throw line before exiting the contest in the second quarter with an apparent injury.

"Any team whose best player goes down is going to struggle, especially with the way she has impacted us," Head Coach Samantha Quigley Smith said. "A lot of prayers being sent her way."

Senior Olivia Clayton added nine points while commanding the Cougars on the boards with a team-high seven rebounds, good for a season best mark. Clayton and Halle Smith each contributed a block.

Four Cougars contributed four points: Brianna Wooldridge, Sofie Lowis, Molly Sheehan, and Lezhauria Williams. Lowis also grabbed a season-high six rebounds while Wooldridge concluded the game with four.

SIU Carbondale's scoring was led by Laniah Randle's 21 points.

SIUE women's basketball continues its road swing at Xavier on Friday, Dec. 15. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

"The break will be a good opportunity to have three or four consecutive days in practice," added Smith.

