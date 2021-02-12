EDWARDSVILLE 75, BELLEVILLE EAST 49: Macy Silvey and Elle Evans both had career-high games on Thursday as Edwardsville won on the road over Belleville East.

The Tigers led from start to finish, having leads of 23-8, 47-17 and 65-30 at the end of the first three quarters in going on to their second win of the season.

Article continues after sponsor message

Silvey led the way for Edwardsville with 22 points, while Evans scored 20, Sydney Harris had 17 points, Katelynne Roberts added 11 points, and Emerson Weller had five points.

Tyler Butler was the Lancers' leading scorer with 19 points, followed by Laylah Jackson and Beyla Smith, who had five points each, Ava Hamilton and Sophia Tartillo had four points each, and Orionna Brown, Micah Olden and Grace Riley had two points each.

Edwardsville moves to 2-0 on the year, while East falls to 1-1.