GODFREY - Mac's Pizza and Poker in Godfrey officially opened on Friday.

Rob Lenhardt of Mac's said he was very excited to have the new business open at 3030 Godfrey Road in Godfrey.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

"We just opened for good," he said on Friday.

Article continues after sponsor message

Lenhardt also commended the Village of Godfrey and Mayor Mike McCormick for being so cooperative to work with for the project.

"Godfrey was great during the entire process for this during the last six months," he said.

The new business will be open seven days a week. During the week, it is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on weekends from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

More like this:

Nov 8, 2023 - “Illumination: Piercing the Darkness” Coming Soon To Alton, Godfrey From Great Rivers Choral Society

4 days ago - Vehicle Collides With 11-Year-Old Bicyclist In Godfrey, Boy Airlifted To St. Louis Hospital

Oct 3, 2023 - Godfrey's Haunted Maze to Offer "Spooktacular" Fun Through October

Nov 8, 2023 - Veterans Day Ceremonies, Parades and More Around the Riverbend

Nov 8, 2023 - Godfrey Approves Changes To Electrical Code

 