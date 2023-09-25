GODFREY - Mac's Pizza and Poker in Godfrey officially opened on Friday.

Rob Lenhardt of Mac's said he was very excited to have the new business open at 3030 Godfrey Road in Godfrey.

"We just opened for good," he said on Friday.

Lenhardt also commended the Village of Godfrey and Mayor Mike McCormick for being so cooperative to work with for the project.

"Godfrey was great during the entire process for this during the last six months," he said.

The new business will be open seven days a week. During the week, it is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on weekends from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

