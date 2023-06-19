WOOD RIVER - Those wanting a new convenience in Downtown Wood River are about to receive their wish.

Rob Lenhardt of Mac's acknowledged Monday morning that a new Mac's Convenience Store will open at 82 East Ferguson in Wood River by a projected mid-to-late August 2023.

"It used to be Rachel's Cafe," he said of the building where the new convenience store will be built. "It will be just like the Mac's Convenience Store in Downtown Alton. It will have the convenience store and gaming like the Mac's in Downtown Alton."

Article continues after sponsor message

Rob said that about six months ago, Wood River city officials announced they were trying to fill vacancies in some of the empty downtown buildings and he caught wind of it.

"We sat down with city officials and we have also learned of several other things getting ready to open in Downtown Wood River," he added. "I think you could see five or six more businesses opening up in Downtown Wood River by the end of the year. We are excited about it."

Wood River Mayor Tom Stalcup said the Lenhardt family has been really good to work with. He hopes they feel the same way about the City of Wood River.

"The nearest convenience store is blocks away on Edwardsville Road, CVS or Dollar Tree, and they will carry food and groceries," Stalcup said. "We are really looking forward to it."

More like this: