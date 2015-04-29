



If you haven’t been in Mac’s Time Out Lounge lately, you’d better brace yourself; Mac Lenhardt, owner of the restaurant/bar has seriously upped his game by adding six new 65-inch LED flat screens high on the wall of the bar/dining area and smaller screens at each of the six-seat counter-height tables across from the main bar. But unless you’re Martha Stewart, the appealing new look that Mac’s worked so hard to accomplish probably isn’t what will draw you to the downtown Alton establishment this Saturday because the Time Out will be SHAKING!

The ‘Mac’s’ Experience’ begins with the 141st running of the Kentucky Derby, widely referred to as "The Most Exciting Two Minutes In Sports," the race starts at approximately 5:24 pm. Mac then raises the ante by serving up a free concert featuring the popular Southern rock band Molly Hatchet, who take the stage at 7:00 p.m. to entertain with their hits like “It’s All Over No,” “Flirting With Disaster” and “Satisfied Man.”

But wait! To complete the Vegas experience, Lenhardt will live-stream four ‘undercard’ fights and what’s been billed as the ‘Fight of the Century’, between welterweights Floyd (Money) Mayweather and Manny (Pac-Man) Pacquiao – approximate start time 10:00 p.m.

The 141st running of the Kentucky Derby (with the gala that goes with it) all afternoon; an evening of free Southern Rock by Molly Hatchet; and the Fight of the Century between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao. It doesn’t get more Vegas than that!

Mac’s Time Out Lounge

315 Belle Street

Alton, IL 62002

618-465-1006

