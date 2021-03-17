ALTON - St. Patrick’s Day is always a big day at Mac’s in Alton. The business was ready Wednesday with 500 pounds of slow-smoked corned beef and cabbage. The business had many customers throughout the day and night Wednesday.

The customers started coming at lunchtime and continued through the dinner hour.

Rob Lenhardt, of Mac’s, said St. Patrick’s Day is always a big day for the restaurant/bar.

“We try to accommodate every holiday it is with some kind of specialty dish item,” Rob said. “We have been doing this for St. Patrick’s Day for about 10 years now, so people know about the tradition.”

Mac's also featured its special reuben sandwiches. Rob said he enjoys the reuben sandwiches as much as the corned beef and cabbage.

Rob said this year, people were calling as early as 10 days in advance to ask whether or not the restaurant would have its special St. Patrick’s Day combinations. He said take-out orders have been popular this year. Contact Mac’s Downtown at (618) 465-1006 for take-out orders or order online at macsdowntown.com.

