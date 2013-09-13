For many years the County’s Sheriff’s Department has been forced to purchase its uniforms from outside Macoupin; that recently changed when SPL Outfitters a branch of Safety Partners Ltd. opened its doors in Staunton on February 8. The new uniforms will offer officers great quality with a made to order custom fit. Sheriff Don Albrecht worked with Safety Partners to perfect the new designs. The department will order some 200 uniforms on a as needed basis.

“We received excellent personal service. I like that I was able to review before purchasing,” said Sheriff Albrecht. “I am happy with their work. We like to shop local whenever we can and if we receive a bargain in the process, even better. It’s a win-win for all involved.”

Police uniforms are just one of the many items Safety Partners Ltd. offers. The company has redesigned menus, logos and uniforms for a local restaurant, along with offering wildfire clothing (helmets, gloves, etc.) for fire departments. President CEO Owner Dave Volentine said it best.

“We offer pants for construction workers on site to cargo shorts for poolside.”

Whether it is safety consulting, equipment sales & rentals or apparel, Safety Partners Ltd. can assist you. The Staunton location supplies an array of Red Wing® and Irish Setter® footwear, Wrangler® apparel and much more.

Safety Partners has two store locations: 213 W Main St, Staunton, IL 62088 Phone 618-635-6100 | Fax 618-635-6102 and Whiting, IN 1418 119th Street, Whiting, IN 46394 Phone 219-473-9100 | Fax 219-473-9120. The corporate office is located in Godfrey at 620 Armsway Blvd, Godfrey, IL 62035 Phone 877-723-3021 | Fax 618-467-0481. A fourth location will soon be added in Oregon, Ohio

Safety Partners, Ltd. is the source for Safety Support. Founded in 1992 by William St. Peters, Safety Partners, Ltd. has expanded from its inception and now provides a variety of safety, environmental, training and consulting assistance to small, medium and large businesses.

