Macoupin Economic Development's Macoupin Matters Program is urging Macoupin residents and businesses to celebrate Small Business Saturday on November 26, 2011. This is the day we celebrate the Shop Small movement by supporting small businesses in Macoupin.

It started with Black Friday, then Cyber Monday and now November 26 will mark the second National Small Business Saturday. Macoupin Matters wants to assist local businesses in getting ready for the big day. Just visit facebook.com/macoupinmatters and click on the Small Business Saturday link.

From there, you will have access to free in-store signage and e-marketing materials.

Shoppers can get involved by adding their favorite local Facebook business page to the Small Business Saturday directory to share with others. While there, take the pledge to Shop Small on November 26. Merchants, make sure your business is ready by downloading the Small Business Saturday checklist.

Let's make this the biggest sales day of the year in Macoupin. Plan to Shop Small on November 26.

Macoupin Matters is a shop local effort brought to you by Macoupin Economic Development Partnership (MEDP) in corporation with the Chambers of Commerce in Macoupin County.

