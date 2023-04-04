CARLINVILLE - Macoupin County voters have officially elected several trustees, alderpeople, and school board members in the April 2023 consolidated election. Gillespie, Eagerville, and Royal Lakes voters also decided on a few public questions that were on their respective ballots.

Macoupin County’s most crowded city/village-level race saw five candidates compete for three open spots as trustees for the village of Royal Lakes. Angela M. Sanders, Charrease Frazier, and Henry Sanders were elected and won 29.59%, 27.55%, and 16.33% of the vote respectively. Tonya Stainback and Gary Weber were not elected and received 14.29% and 12.24% of the vote respectively.

Dona Rauzi was elected as Gillespie’s Ward 1 Alderperson. Rauzi won 67.30% of the vote and defeated Jared Link, who received 32.70% of the vote, with 100% of precincts reporting.

David A. Link Sr. was elected as Gillespie’s Ward 2 Alderperson. Link Sr. won 57.94% of the vote and defeated Bryan Wagoner, who received 42.06% of the vote with 100% of precincts reporting.

Lisa Cunningham was elected as Virden’s Ward 3 Alderperson, defeating Anthony L. Boster and William R. Sharp. Cunningham won with 59.20% of the vote, defeating Anthony L. Boster who received 24% and William R. Sharp, who received 16.80%.

John Dambacher, Jerry Patterson, and Kerry Leach will each serve a four-year term as trustees for the Village of Modesto. Four total candidates competed for three open trustee spots - Martha Anderson was not elected as a village trustee in this election.

Mark Ritter, Don Scott, and Mary Adams were elected to the Regional Board of School Trustees for Bond, Christian, Effingham, Fayette, and Montgomery counties and will serve six-year terms. Four total candidates competed for three open regional board seats - Kay Dust was not elected to the regional board in this election.

Terri Payne, Heather Millburg, and Brett Slightom were elected as board members for Panhandle Community Unit School District No. 2. and will serve four-year terms. Five total candidates competed for four open board seats - as of this writing, Darrin Daugherty and Dana Pitchford are currently tied for the fourth seat, both with 4 votes or 15.38% of the vote.

As of this writing, both Jeremy White and Mark Wright are in a tie for District 3 Board Member for North Mac CUSD No. 34. Both White and Wright have currently received 29 votes each, or 50% of the vote.

Nicholas Strohbeck, Jason Oertel, Jacob Reno, and Andrew Ruyle were elected as Southwestern CUSD No. 9 Board Members. Five total candidates competed for four open board member seats - Brad M. Schuchman was not elected.

Macoupin County voters also decided on a few public questions. A Gillespie proposition to create a new tax rate for IMRF employer contributions failed with 57.05% against and 42.95% in support, with 100% of precincts reporting.

An Eagarville proposition to increase the corporate tax rate passed with 81.82% in support and 18.18% against. A Royal Lakes proposition to reduce the size of its Village Board is currently at a tie with 50% in support and 50% against.

Several candidates ran unopposed for other city/village or school district positions - all April 2023 election results for Macoupin County can be found here.

