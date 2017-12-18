PLAINVIEW - A UTV accident in Macoupin County around 6:13 p.m. Sunday left an 11-year-old female barely breathing and unconscious and an 8-year-old male also seriously injured. Both were transported to St. Louis Children's Hospital from the scene.

The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 6:13 p.m. in reference to an accident involving an UTV but, due to poor cell phone service, it wasn’t immediately clear as to what had occurred nor as to where it occurred, the Macoupin County Sheriff's Office said. Dispatch was able to ping the cell phone number and find the location.

Deputies were then dispatched to the Walker Road area in rural Plainview, Illinois, approximately 5 miles northwest of Shipman. The Sheriff's Office said upon arrival on Walker Road, the deputy discovered an 11-year-old and Arch helicopter was notified. The female was then transported to St. Louis Children’s Hospital. An 8-year-old male was also transported by helicopter to St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

After further investigation, it was discovered that five people were on the 800 Polaris Ranger/UTV. A 12-year-old male, who was driving, 44-year-old Donald Ruyle of the 9000 block of Walker Road, who was in the passenger seat holding a 4-year-male and the 8-year-male and the 11-year-old female were in the back bed of the UTV.

The accident occurred on Walker Road 1 Mile West of Spanish Needle Road and 1½ mile North of Illinois Route 16. The driver indicated that he was traveling south on Walker Road going down a steep grade when the front tire dropped off into a deep wash out in the roadway. The driver said the tire went into the wash out and caused the front tires to turn sideways causing the UTV to roll over and down the slope.

No other injuries were reported.

Responding to the scene was:

Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office

Gillespie Police Department

Gillespie Ambulance

Gillespie Fire Department

Arch Helicopter

