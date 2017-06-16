PALMYRA - The Macoupin County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call at 4:54 a.m. on Thursday, June 15, 2017, in the 400 block of North Pearl Street in Palmyra, in reference to a stolen vehicle and upon arrival, deputies also received a domestic violence complaint.

The Macoupin Sheriff's Office said once they arrived, they discovered Theodore Holmes, 46, of the 400 block of North Pearl Street, had stolen his girlfriend's car and that a domestic battery had occurred.

A Macoupin County deputy was able to get a signed complaint for domestic battery from the victim.

While deputies were trying to locate Holmes, the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office received another 911 call at around 8:54 a.m. from the complainant that Holmes was back at the residence. At this time, Palmyra Police had come on duty and responded to the residence.

The Palmyra Police officer went to the door to get Holmes out of the house but Holmes slammed the door shut and advised the door would have to be broken down before he comes out, the sheriff's office said in a release.

"It was determined that the complainant was still inside the residence," the sheriff's office said. "A perimeter was set up by Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office, Palmyra Police and Illinois State Police. The ILEAS SWAT Team was notified and a short time later, the female complainant was released from the residence. After a three-hour standoff, the ILEAS SWAT Team was able to take Holmes into custody."

Holmes is being held on a $50,000 bond at the Macoupin County Jail.

The stolen vehicle was recovered in Hettick, Illinois, a short time later and nothing was located in the residence.

