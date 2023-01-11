MACOUPIN COUNTY - Shawn Kahl, the Macoupin County Sheriff, has reacted to the recent passage of HB 5471, also known as the Protect Illinois Communities Act. Kahl said today the following: "As your elected sheriff my job and my office are sworn, in fact to protect the citizens of Macoupin County. This is a job and responsibility I take with the utmost seriousness. Part of my duties that I accepted upon being sworn into office was to protect the rights provided to all of us, in the Constitution.

"One of those enumerated rights is the right of the people to keep and bear arms provided under the Second Amendment. The right to keep and bear arms for the defense of life, liberty and property is regarded as an inalienable right by the people. I, among many others, believe that HB 5471 is in clear violation of the Second Amendment to the Constitution."

Article continues after sponsor message

Kahl continued and said: "Therefore, as the custodian of the jail and chief law enforcement officer for Macoupin County, neither myself nor my office will be checking to ensure that lawful gun owners register their weapons with the state, nor will we be arresting or housing law-abiding individuals that have been arrested solely with the non-compliance of this act."

More like this: