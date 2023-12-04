Macoupin County School Districts Show Massive Dose Of Goodwill For Holidays With Volleyball Challenge Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Bunker Hill Community Unit School District 8 faculty and staff challenged their Macoupin County neighboring school district Southwestern CUSD #9 to a friendly game of red vs green volleyball (Bunker Hill’s school colors are red and Southwestern’s are green) game to support local charities. Admission to the game was simply to bring one item of non-perishable food. Challenges were made to the school that brought the most food donations. The result was nearly 1,000 items donated to local Macoupin County food banks. Article continues after sponsor message The event was a huge success and was organized by Bunker Hill’s Misty Perez, a teacher at Wolf Ridge Elementary. When asked about the amount of work that went in behind the scenes to arrange the event, her reply was: “we had so much fun!” Both districts are looking for a rematch next year to be moved to a different venue (Southwestern High School) in what they hope will be an annual holiday tradition. Congratulations to both teams! Southwestern spectators brought 598 items and Bunker Hill fans brought 391. While the Southwestern crowd won the food challenge, the Bunker Hill faculty team won the volleyball game itself. As a result, the Southwestern Superintendent, Dr. Kevin Bowman donned the Bunker Hill Minutemen jersey immediately following the game. More like this: " alt="" />" alt="" />BUNKER HILL - The faculty and staff of two Macoupin County school districts recently challenged each other to a friendly game of volleyball for charity resulting in a massive dose of goodwill, just in time for the holiday season. Print Version Submit a News Tip