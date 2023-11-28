SPRINGFIELD – Macoupin County ranked hire on the charts once again statewide for the amount of deer harvested in the first weekend of the Illinois firearm deer season between Nov. 17-19. Macoupin County recorded 1,077 deer killed on the first weekend of firearm season compared to 1,120 the previous year.

Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 53,348 deer during the first weekend of the Illinois firearm deer season between Nov. 17-19. Comparatively, hunters took 52,354 deer during the first firearm weekend in 2022.

In Calhoun County, there were 476 deer taken, compared to 465 in 2022. In Greene, 624 deer were harvested compared to 634 in 2022 and hunters recorded a total of 484 deer in Madison County, compared to 509 in 2022. A total of 435 deer were harvested in Jersey, compared to 425 in 2022.

Illinois’ seven-day firearm deer season will conclude Nov. 30-Dec. 3. Other deer hunting opportunities in the weeks ahead include:

muzzleloader-only deer season Dec. 8-10;

late-winter antlerless-only and chronic wasting disease deer seasons (in select counties only) Dec. 28-31 and Jan. 12-14; and

archery deer season through Jan. 14. (Note: archery deer hunting is closed Nov. 30-Dec. 3 in counties open for firearm deer season.)

Go online to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ website for more details about deer hunting, open counties, and other information.

