WILSONVILLE - The Macoupin County Sheriffs Office issued a missing/endangered report on Facebook for a Wilsonville, Illinois, boy, 11-year-old Isaiah Young of the 400 Block of Rice St., Monday. Thankfully just after 9 p.m. Monday it was announced he had been found.

This was a Facebook post from the Sheriff's Office just after 9 p.m. Monday: "UPDATE: Isaiah has been located in a timber south of Wilsonville safe but really cold. Thanks to everyone that helped search for him."

This was the Macoupin Sheriff's Office description of the young boy: "Isaiah has autism. He is wearing a black jacket with green stripes, blue jeans, and tennis shoes. He was last seen heading north from his residence.

"We currently have an active search with fire rescue, law enforcement, and helicopter. If you have any information or see this young man please contact the Macoupin County Sheriff's Office, at (217) 854-3135."

