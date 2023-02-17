CARLINVILLE - Macoupin County is gearing up for early voting to start on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023 - but without many contested races, Macoupin County Clerk Pete Duncan said he expects a fairly light early voter turnout.

“There’s not a ton of races with a lot of competition in the county, so if we get a couple hundred early voters, that would probably be a pretty good turnout,” Duncan said. “It’ll probably be a pretty light election for us.”

Several candidates have filed to run as school board members, alderpeople, trustees, and more across several cities and villages in Macoupin County. The full list of current candidates is available on macoupinvotes.gov.

Early voting in Macoupin County will be available at the County Clerk’s Office on the first floor of the Macoupin County Courthouse, located at 201 E. Main St. in Carlinville. Early voting hours will be Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Duncan added that on Saturday, April 1, early voting will also be open from 9 a.m. to noon, and early voting hours will extend to 7 p.m. on Monday, April 3, the day before Election Day.

More information about early voting in Macoupin County is available on macoupinvotes.gov/voter-information/early-voting.

