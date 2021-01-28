BUNKER HILL - A group organizing a “Macoupin Co. EMS Appreciation Day”, whose goal is to raise funds for Macoupin County emergency services, is planning a community outreach event involving law enforcement teaching gun safety with participants competing against County Sheriff Kahl.

The group is asking for sponsors to cover initial expenses for flyers, participation stickers, and tickets said event coordinator, ROE #40 Superintendent Michelle Mueller.

She said, “There are people in our community who would not be with us today if not for emergency services”. She asks for help with this “unique pistol shooting event”, scheduled for May 15 at Brittany Shooting Park.

Plans are underway for tours of a firetruck, a police car, an ambulance, interacting with a K-9 and the ARCH helicopter. The Bunker Hill Fire Department will be hosting a fish fry.

She said she is currently pricing these initial items and will report it at their February 18, 9AM meeting at the Park. She said there are many opportunities for non-profit organizations to join them in this effort.

To hear more or volunteer, contact her at michelle.mueller@yahoo.com or phone 618 292-8880.

