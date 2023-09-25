GILLESPIE - The Macoupin County Democrat Party is hosting their 14th Annual Unity Dinner on Saturday, October 21, 2023.

Article continues after sponsor message

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. at the Gillespie Municipal Building, located at 115 North Macoupin Street. The catered FEMA’s dinner starts at 6:15 p.m. while the program begins at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $35 per person or a table of eight for $275. Advance reservations and payment are encouraged. Please make check payable to Macoupin County Democrat Party and mail to Macoupin County Democrat Party, % Chair Pam Monetti, 7545 Brighton Bunker Hill Road, Bunker Hill, IL 62014 or pay online at www.paypal.me/unitydinner18 or www.secure.actblue.com/donate/unity2023.

Call 618-444-2891 for reservations or questions. Check out the official event page on Facebook for more information.

More like this: