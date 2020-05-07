Macoupin County Coroner's Office Pronounces 18-Year-Old Dead at Scene of Two-Vehicle Crash
GIRARD - The Macoupin County Coroner's Office was called to the scene of a two-vehicle accident at 2:12 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, at Illinois Route 4, north of Girard, south of Finny Road. The Macoupin County Coroner's Office pronounced Colby T. Rheude, 18, of Virden, dead at the scene.
Targhetta said Colby was southbound on Illinois Route 4 when the vehicle he was driving impacted with a northbound tractor-trailer. Colby’s vehicle came to rest on the west side of the road. He was pronounced at the scene by Chief Deputy Coroner Kravanya.
The cause of death is pending and no autopsy is scheduled, Coroner Targhetta said.
The Illinois State Police District 18 is investigating the accident.
No funeral home has been selected at this time.
