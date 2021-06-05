MACOUPIN COUNTY - The Macoupin Art Collective has added even more color to their building at 115 E Main Street, Staunton Illinois- this time with a facelift. The nonprofit purchased the former Mancell Music Building in July of 2019 and has been working tirelessly to renovate and reimagine its use.

With the mission of “art to all,” The MAC has looked to the community to support this project. Volunteers from many organizations and walks of life helped to complete this undertaking. DL Whitlock and Bernie Gietl of Carlinville created the 8-foot tall Logo. The couple is part of Imagine Rural Arts and volunteered their labor to the process.

Fellow Main Street Proprietors Jeff and Megan Crotty supplied the necessary equipment. Artist, carpenter, and Member of The MAC’s Board of Directors, Christopher Smejkal’s artistic vision of piecing together many scraps of lumber to create unique walls, ceilings, and features within the building was carried to the exterior. Chuck and Amy Gugger of Edwardsville, provided technical support and carpentry skills through the week-long process. Students from Metro East Lutheran High School spent a day helping to paint dozens of boards in various shades of blues and browns.

Several other dedicated volunteers jumped in to paint as more boards were needed throughout the week. RP Lumber gave a discount on the materials to help the local nonprofit. The MAC received approval for TIF funding through the Staunton City Council, along with many main street businesses, to begin revitalizing Main Street. This summer

The MAC will hold classes for all ages, free community events as well as planning a new interactive Staunton Art Fair in September. The organization’s next project is creating an Art Bus that could take art instruction out into the community. For more information visit the Macoupin Art Collective on Facebook or at macart.org.

