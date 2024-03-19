CARLINVILLE - In a widely uncontested primary election at the county level, Macoupin County saw only two contested local races for a circuit court judge and committeeperson in the 2024 primaries.

The most competitive local race in this year’s primary was the Republican race for Circuit Court Judge of the 7th Judicial Circuit, in which three candidates competed to be their party’s nominee. With 45 out of 45 precincts reporting, the unofficial results are as follows: Thomas D. Denby: 63.26%

Jonathan B. Verticchio: 23.46%

Aaron E. Bellm: 13.28%

No Democratic candidates were nominated to run against Denby in the general election on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

The only other contested race saw Republicans Sally Ann Karnes and Lisa A. Astemborski face off for their party’s nomination for Dorchester Committeeperson. Karnes took the lead with 64.91% of the vote, defeating Astemborski who received 35.09% of the vote.

This November, Karnes will face Democrat James Goltz, who ran uncontested this election as his party’s nominee for Dorchester Committeeperson.

Full Macoupin County election results are available here.

