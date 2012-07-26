From left to right (Front Row): County Board Member Fran Goodman with grandchildren, County Board Member Judy Bacon, Russell Poggenpohl, Carlinville Public Works Director Mary Beth Bellm, Carlinville Alderman Mark Staerk, Macoupin County Board Chairman Andy Manar, MEDP Executive Director

Shari Albrecht, Bruce Poggenpohl, County Board Member Mike Tranter. Second Row: County CFO Gabe Springer, County Board Member Bob Vojas, County Engineer Tom Reinhart, Sheriff Don Albrecht, County Board Member Tony Wiggins, MEDP President Brian Zilm, Joe Poggenpohl and Wesley Poggenpohl.

Macoupin County Business Park completing next phase

Carlinville - Macoupin County, Carlinville City officials and interested business park stakeholders gathered Friday for the official ground breaking ceremony of the Macoupin County Business Park's main internal road - Macoupin Business Park Drive.

The construction of the roadway is just the next phase in the County's plan to offer a shovel-ready business park. In September of 2011, a water main extension project brought Carlinville City water to 'anchor site' Poggenpohl Redi-Mix and future park tenants.

Macoupin County Board Chairman Andy Manar said the county aggressively sought funding through the Illinois Department of Transportation's Economic Development Program (EDP) to help cover the costs of constructing the new roadway to service the business park. "The grant that the county received through IDOT will pay for more than half of the cost of the project which will reduce the burden on our county funds and local taxpayers." said Manar.

According to Manar, the county will receive up to $123,053 in matching funds through the IDOT grant in addition to $33,250 that will be committed to the county due to the fact that the new roadway will serve as a designated truck route.

Poggenpohl Redi-Mix and the Macoupin County Animal Shelter, located inside the business park, are open, operational and ready for business. The Park is located just north of Carlinville on Illinois Route 4. Both facilities were open for tours following the ceremony on Friday.

This roadway construction comes just 16 months after the County board unanimously approved the sale of just over 8 acres of property to Poggenpohl Redi-Mix. Macoupin Economic Development Partnership has overseen every aspect of the business park and will be at the forefront of recruitment.

"Following the completion of Macoupin Business Park Drive, MEDP's strategy to ramp up marketing of the business park will begin," said Executive Director Shari Albrecht. "With basic amenities on the path to completion, the County is soon to have shovel-ready sites available."

"The completion of Macoupin Business Park Drive will signal a new beginning and will undoubtedly aid in attracting new business to our county," said Manar.

