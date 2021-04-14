BRENTWOOD, Tenn. - MacKenzie Litzsinger was named the Ohio Valley Conference Women's Soccer Forward of the Year, while joining Matea Diekema and Lily Schnieders on the list of Cougars on the Spring 2021 postseason All-OVC squads, the league announced Wednesday morning.

MacKenzie Litzsinger, a redshirt sophomore from Fenton, Missouri, was awarded the OVC Forward of the Year by the Conference's head women's soccer coaches and sports information directors. Litzsinger has scored six goals, good for third-most in the Conference. Litzsinger's four total assists are also good for third-most in the Conference, with her well-rounded performances throughout the season also earning her a spot on the All-OVC First Team.

Matea Diekema, a freshman from Grand Rapids, Michigan, earned a spot on the All-OVC Newcomer Team. Diekema's selection marks the 11th Cougar to earn a spot on the All-Newcomer squad, joining current teammates Litzsinger, Schnieders, and sophomore midfielder Emma Dutko as All-Newcomer squad alumni. Diekema netted her first goal of the season in thrilling fashion, scoring from nearly 20 yards out to bring SIUE to within one goal of then-undefeated Southeast Missouri.

Article continues after sponsor message

Lily Schnieders, a sophomore from Fenton, Missouri, closed out the Cougars' postseason honors with a spot on the All-OVC Second Team. Schnieders showed tremendous improvement from her outstanding freshman campaign in 2019, in which she earned a spot on the All-Newcomer squad, increasing from nine total points in 2019 to 23 points in the Spring 2021 season. Schnieders also boasted an outstanding shots on goal percentage of 64.5%, which leads all SIUE starters.

The Cougars will continue their Spring 2021 campaign tomorrow afternoon, as they travel to Murray, Kentucky, for a Thursday afternoon fixture against UT Martin with a spot in the OVC Championship on the line. Details, including live video and stats, will be available later this afternoon.