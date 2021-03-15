MacKenzie Litzinger Repeats As OVC Offensive Player Of Week Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. BRENTWOOD, Tenn. - SIUE women's soccer redshirt sophomore MacKenzie Litzsinger repeated as Ohio Valley Conference Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced on Sunday. Litzsinger, who hails from Fenton, Missouri, who was named a Player to Watch by the Ohio Valley Conference before the season, continued her run of incredible form this week, as she leads the OVC in shots per game (3.75), points per game (3.25), and goals scored (5). This week's award marks Litzsinger's second of the season and fourth of her SIUE career. Article continues after sponsor message Litzsinger will lead SIUE women's soccer in their return to the pitch on Friday night, as the Cougars look to remain atop the league table against Morehead State. That match will be played under the lights at Korte Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. Print Version Submit a Sports Tip