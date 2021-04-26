DECATUR, Illinois — The Millikin women’s outdoor track and field team finished first at its own Big Blue Open held on April 23 at Frank M. Lindsay Field in Decatur. The Millikin men finished in third place.

Millikin senior Mackenzie Dixon (Edwardsville, Mascoutah H.S.) won the 1500 Meters in 4:51.31, which was fourth fastest all-time at Millikin. Quincy Collings (Mattoon, H.S.) finished in fourth place in the event at 4:57.10.

Big Blue Women’s Tennis Topples Titans

The Big Blue women's tennis team won at Illinois Wesleyan 8-1 on April 24.
Millikin started with a 3-0 sweep of doubles. Brianna Barconi (South Elgin, H.S.) and Cristina Borunda (Chihuahua, Mexico, John Paul II H.S.) picked up win 8-6 at #1. Destiny Galvan (Levelland, Texas, H.S.) and Shelby Jones (Alton, Marquette Catholic H.S.) took the second win of the day for the Big Blue at #2 8-2.

