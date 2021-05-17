NAPERVILLE Millikin’s men’s and women’s 4x400 Relay Teams both set school records at the Dr. Keeler Meet hosted North Central College on May 13 in Naperville, Illinois.

The meet is a last chance qualifier for the upcoming NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships giving athletes an opportunity to improve their chances of qualify for the national meet.

The Millikin women’s relay team of Eryn Renison (Channahon, Minooka H.S.), Hailey Wimberly (Salem, H.S.), Brianna Niebrugge (Decatur, St. Teresa H.S.) and Mackenzie Dixon (Edwardsville, Mascoutah H.S.) finished in second in the race in a school record time of 3:51.41. Pending the outcome of other last chance meets, the mark puts the Big Blue in the top 10 times in the country this season.