ALTON - Southern rock and roll superstars Lynyrd Skynyrd will hit the stage this weekend at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater.

Known for their classic American rock anthems such as “Sweet Home Alabama,” “Freebird” and “Simple Man,” the band’s career has spanned across several decades, coming from humble beginnings in 1964.

Jong Cambron, Public Relations Director at the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau, believes that the last concert in the summer concert serise will do great things for the city of Alton.

"It is nice having a nationally-renowned act such as Lynyrd Skynyrd come to the city of Alton," Cambron said, "At the ACVB, we have had a lot of calls and ticket purchases from out of state, which is good for local business."



The band released their first studio album, “(Pronounced 'Leh-'nérd 'Skin-'nérd),” in 1973. The album went double platinum and introduced the world to soulful southern rock.

After the devastating plane crash that took the lives of three founding band members in 1977, Lynyrd Skynyrd returned to the music scene 10 years later. With over 60 albums under their belt, the band is the ultimate example of perseverance.

Although there have been several incarnations of the band, something remains true of Lynyrd Skynyrd; their ability to embody the spirit of southern rock and roll holds strong to this day.

"It is amazing how well-liked Lynyrd Skynyrd is after all of these years," Cambron said, "It's going to be a great show."

A little less than 700 tickets are still available for this Friday’s concert for the low price of $42.50 on the venue's website through MetroTix. If there are any remaining tickets on the day of the concert, they will be available for purchase at the entrance to the amphitheater.

Gates of the amphitheater will open at 7 p.m. in order for attendees to find that great spot on the lawn and grab a cold beverage before the show begins.

To purchase tickets for this concert, please visit http://www.libertybankamphitheater.com/. The event will occur rain or shine.

