GRANITE CITY - The Harris family has had quite an impact in Granite City girls' and boys' cross-country circles this fall. Lydia Harris, the sister, of freshman cross country sensation, Landon Harris, qualified for sectional this week in Alton by clocking a time of 20:43.90 for three miles.

She said in an earlier interview that she has been putting in the miles and “it has paid off,” this season.

Lydia is a Stillwater Senior Living Female Athlete of the Month for the Warriors.

Lydia’s girls cross country coach Aaron Werths said Lydia has dropped her time significantly over the season and he is quite proud of her.

“I could see her breaking 20 minutes by the end of the season,” he said a few weeks ago after the Alton Invitational Cross Country Meet. She was close to 20 minutes for three miles this past weekend in the regional at Alton.

“Lydia has carried her success during track and field to cross country,” her coach said.

Lydia says she enjoys running, but actually, rowing is her favorite sport. She was unsure whether or not she would be a runner in college at this point, but given her success, it seems like it is a possibility.

Again, congrats to Lydia for her Stillwater Senior Living Female Athlete of the Month honor for Granite City.

