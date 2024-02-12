ALTON - Sophomore Lydia Fite and her creative eye have been recognized as the Art Fahrner-Edward Jones Alton High School Remarkable Redbird of the Month.

During the COVID-19 Pandemic, Lydia became very interested in sunsets and started taking pictures of them. As her interest in photography continued to be more involved, she asked for a camera for Christmas and started taking pictures of many other things. She was recently selected to have her photograph of a train car on the Alton Riverfront with graffiti on it to be shown in the Webster Gallery High School Photography Exhibition and she was also selected to have the picture shown in the Southwestern Conference High School Art Exhibition at the Edwardsville Art Center for the month of January. Alton High Art Department Chair Bridget Heck selected the photo to be shown in both of these exhibitions.

Lydia is also a current member of the Art Club at Alton High. She took Digital Photography and is now in Advanced Photography. She has been doing spot color and also learning Photoshop, a software program that is used to create and edit photos. Lydia adds that there will be an opportunity for her and her fellow students to submit photos for future art shows, including one at Jacoby Art Center in downtown Alton later this year.

For those who may not be interested in photography, Lydia added that the Art Club is doing a project involving watercolors and a grid at this time that other art students seem to be enjoying.

Lydia also is a member of the Redbird cheerleading team. She cheered in grade school from fourth to eighth grade and took a year off last year but rejoined the squad this year and is enjoying her time doing cheerleading. In talking with Lydia recently she wanted to share that everyone should "keep going with your passion, just stay with it."

Lydia hopes to attend the Savannah College of Art and Design in Savannah, GA., the Art Academy in Cincinnati, Ohio, Webster University or Columbia College in Chicago when she graduates in 2026.

She hopes to get the opportunity to travel internationally in the future to work with stylists and do things in fashion photography.

