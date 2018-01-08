ST. LOUIS - Lutheran schools throughout the St. Louis Metro Area will begin National Lutheran Schools Week (Jan. 21-28, 2018) with a special “All Schools” Lutheran Winter Open House event Sunday, Jan. 21, from 1-3 p.m., at participating schools. The schools are members of the St. Louis-based Lutheran Elementary School Association (LESA).

Lutheran schools serve children of all faiths and meaningful financial assistance is available to families who qualify. For a complete listing of schools and dates, visit www.LESAstl.org, or see below.

More than 9,000 children attend Lutheran schools in St. Louis and southern Illinois, making it the second largest private school system in the Bi-State Region. And while parents choose Lutheran schools for numerous reasons, such as strong test scores, small class sizes, dedicated teachers and a challenging curriculum, many families are also looking for something more: A learning environment that will help their children become caring, Christian citizens.

Additional open house dates noted; contact schools directly to confirm times, arrange private tours or obtain enrollment information.

Metro East

Good Shepherd, Collinsville 618-344-3153

Sunday, January 21, 1-3 p.m.

Sunday, February 25, 1-3 p.m.

Sunday, March 18, 1-3 p.m.

Preschool Preview – Tuesday, January 16, 7 p.m.

Kindergarten Preview – Tuesday, January 30, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross, Collinsville 618-344-3145

Sunday, January 21, 12-3 p.m.

Sunday, March 11 12-3 p.m.

Explore Early Childhood – Wednesday, February 7, 6:30 p.m.

St. John’s, Red Bud 618-282-3873

Sunday, January 21, 1-3 p.m.

St. Paul’s, Troy 618-667-6314

Thursday, February 1 from 4-7 p.m.

Metro East Lutheran High School, Edwardsville 618-656-0043

Sunday, Feb 11, 1-3 p.m.

Trinity, Edwardsville, 618-656-7002

Sunday, January 21, 1-3 p.m.

Unity, East St. Louis 618-874-6605

TBA - Call to arrange tour

Zion, Belleville 618-234-0275

Sunday, January 28 12:30-3 p.m.

Preschool Admissions - Saturday, February 3, 9-11 a.m., featuring St. Louis Zoo North

Zion, Bethalto, 618-377-5507

Sunday, January 21, Noon-3 p.m.

LESA represents more than 31 Lutheran elementary and four high schools in the St. Louis Metro Area, including four National Blue Ribbon schools and three National Lutheran Exemplary Schools. For more information, visit www.LESAstl.org, or call LESA at 314-200-0797. LESA is a Recognized Service Organization of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod.

