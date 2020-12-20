Lute Hoggatt Earns State Technical College Of Missouri Dean's List Honor For 2020 Fall Semester Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. LINN, MO. - Alton's Lute Hoggatt is listed on the State Technical College of Missouri Dean's List for the 2020 fall semester. Article continues after sponsor message To be placed on the Dean's List, a full-time student must earn a semester grade point average between 3.5 and 4.0 on a 4-point scale. Print Version Submit a News Tip