ST. LOUIS – The Lupus Foundation of America, Heartland Chapter is hosting its annual charity cycling event, The Lupus WolfRide, in Eureka’s Lions Park at 8 a.m. on Sat., August 4. The race will take place right before the city’s annual Route 66 BBQ Blast. Presented in partnership with Alberici Healthcare, Lou Fusz Automotive, Big Shark, and Trailnet, the WolfRide is the second of three races in the MO GranFondo Series.

Participating cyclists can choose from 30-, 50-, or 70-mile course options. These courses are ideal for long-distance cyclists and race training.

After the race, participants and their families are invited to enjoy the Route 66 BBQ Blast, which includes food tents, beer vendors, cooking demonstrations, kid-friendly activities, a car show, live bands, and free outdoor movies. The BBQ Blast is free and open to the public from Sat., August 4 to Sun., August 5.

“Our annual Lupus WolfRide is something we look forward to every year, and we’re excited to partner with the city of Eureka once more this summer,” said Amy Ondr, president and CEO of the Lupus Foundation of America, Heartland Chapter. “We love having the opportunity to bring together local families who are impacted by lupus and for them to see the outpouring of support they have in our community. Lupus is a cruel disease, and our annual WolfRide is a great way for us to raise funds to support research and programs that help combat it.”

Money raised through the Lupus WolfRide will help fund lupus research and programs and provide support for those living with this chronic autoimmune disease.

Registration for the charity cycling event is $65 per person and includes a complimentary BBQ lunch. Additionally, all cyclists must fundraise or donate an additional $100 to participate. Prizes will be awarded to riders based on fundraising efforts. All Lupus WolfRide courses are open to the public and include rest and re-fuel stops approximately every 10 miles.

To register for the Lupus WolfRide, make a donation, or learn more, please visit www.wolfride.com.

About the Lupus Foundation of America, Heartland Chapter

The Lupus Foundation of America, Heartland Chapter is part of a national force devoted to solving the cruel mystery of lupus while providing caring support to those who suffer from its brutal impact. The foundation works with local health professionals and volunteers to provide information and programs to ensure people with lupus and their families get answers and health professionals know about new means to diagnose and manage the disease. With the help of informed volunteers and committed supports, The Lupus Foundation conducts activities to increase awareness of lupus, rallies support for those who are affected by lupus and advocates on their behalf, and raises money to support research and education programs so everyone affected by lupus can enjoy an improved quality of life.

For more information, please visit www.lfaheartland.org.

