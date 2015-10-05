Luke James Fister
Name: Luke James Fister
Parents: Jesse Michael and Courtney Ayne Fister
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Weight: 7 lbs 1 oz
Length: 18 in.
Birthdate: 7/8/15
Time: 11:32 PM
Hospital: St. Anthony's
Siblings: Levi Michael Fister (3), Jude Avery Fister (1)
Grandparents: Virgil and Marcy Mead of Brighton, Rick and Gina Fister of Hazelwood, MO.
Great Gradnparents: Fred and Alice Green of Jerseyville, Sharon and Ted Sperry of Stewart, FL, Doris Sparrow of Florrissant, MO, Ronnie and Diane Mead of Brighton.