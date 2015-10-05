Name: Luke James Fister

Parents: Jesse Michael and Courtney Ayne Fister

Weight: 7 lbs 1 oz

Length: 18 in.

Birthdate: 7/8/15

Time: 11:32 PM

Hospital: St. Anthony's

Siblings: Levi Michael Fister (3), Jude Avery Fister (1)

Grandparents: Virgil and Marcy Mead of Brighton, Rick and Gina Fister of Hazelwood, MO.

Great Gradnparents: Fred and Alice Green of Jerseyville, Sharon and Ted Sperry of Stewart, FL, Doris Sparrow of Florrissant, MO, Ronnie and Diane Mead of Brighton.

 