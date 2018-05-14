SPRINGFIELD – Up and coming country superstar Luke Combs is headed to the Illinois State Fair where he will be the featured concert in the Grandstand on Tuesday, August 14. The authentic and fiery, Ashley McBryde, will be the opening act on what is Agriculture Day at the fair. This singer/songwriting pair is sure to provide country fans with a jam-packed, electrifying show.

Watching Luke Combs give his all during a sweaty, jam-packed show in Nashville for rowdy fans and radio power-players is to understand why he's come so far, so quickly. Both onstage in front of thousands or alone in a room with his guitar, the North Carolina singer-songwriter knows who he is, where he comes from and where he wants to go. And on his debut album for River House Artists/Columbia Nashville, This One's for You, he invites listeners to share in his remarkable journey.

"My friends, the guys in my band, and my parents helped me through so much and were always very encouraging. That's where this song (This One’s For You) was born from and why it's very special to me,” says Combs. “I named the album that because it sums up my whole life."

A collection of 12 songs all written by Luke, often with frequent collaborators Ray Fulcher and James McNair, This One's for You paints the most relatable of pictures. Songs like the driving "Hurricane" and the cautionary "One Number Away" capture the essence of heartbreak and bad decisions, while the winking "When It Rains It Pours" and boozy "Beer Can" celebrate life's little victories. In every song on the album, there's at least one lyric that will elicit a knowing "I've been there" from fans.

McBryde also writes about her life experiences. You can get a glimpse into her life through songs like, “A Little Dive Bar In Dahlonega,” “Livin’ Next to LeRoy,” and “Girl Goin’ Nowhere.” She is one of Rolling Stone’s “Artists You Need to Know.” The magazine says McBryde has, “the swagger of Hank Jr. and the songwriting of Miranda Lambert.”

“This is a fantastic country concert combination for the Illinois State Fair,” said State Fair Manager Luke Sailer. “We’re thrilled to have breakout artist Luke Combs headline and equally thrilled to welcome Ashley McBryde back to the Illinois State Fair. Ashley performed on the Rising Star Stage last year and her talents blew everyone away. It will be great to see these rising stars up on the fair’s biggest stage.”

Tickets to see Luke Combs with Ashley McBryde at the Illinois State Fair will go on sale on Saturday, May 19th via Ticketmaster.com. For those who wish to purchase tickets in person, the Emmerson Building on the state fairgrounds will begin selling tickets to this concert on Monday, May 21st.

Tickets for seven other concerts are on sale now. Ticket prices are as follows:

Friday, August 10: Boy George and Culture Club with Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey

Tier 3 - $22 / Tier 2 - $27 / Tier 1 - $32 / Track - $32 / VIP - $42

Saturday, August 11: Halestorm & Mastodon

Tier 3 - $28 / Tier 2 - $33 / Tier 1 - $38 / Track - $38 / VIP - $48

Sunday, August 12: Foreigner with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

Tier 3 - $25 / Tier 2 - $30 / Tier 1 - $35 / Track - $35 / VIP - $45

Monday, August 13: Dueling Pianos International

Free Concert

Tuesday, August 14: Luke Combs with Ashley McBryde (on sale 5/19)

Tier 3 - $12 / Tier 2 - $17 / Tier 1 - $22 / Track - $22 / VIP - $32

Wednesday, August 15: 311 & The Offspring with Gym Class Heroes

Tier 3 - $34 / Tier 2 - $39 / Tier 1 - $44 / Track - $44 / VIP - $54

Friday, August 17: Brett Eldredge

Tier 3 - $29 / Tier 2 - $34 / Tier 1 - $39 / Track - $39 / VIP - $49

Saturday, August 18: Flo Rida & Ludacris with Childish Major

Tier 3 - $27 / Tier 2 - $32 / Tier 1 - $37 / Track - $37 / VIP - $47

Sunday, August 19: Brantley Gilbert

Tier 3 - $35 / Tier 2 - $40 / Tier 1 - $45 / Track - $45 / VIP - $55

The Illinois State Fair will once again offer Stage Side Parties for each of the Grandstand concerts. An additional $30 ticket will provide fairgoers access to an exclusive pre-show party that includes a food provided by the Illinois Pork Producers Association, entertainment, giveaways and early entry into the concert. New this year, the fair will provide each stage side ticket holder with a parking pass for that night’s concert if the tickets are purchased prior to July 31st. The Stage Side Party is only available to those who have purchased a concert ticket to attend that night’s concert – BOTH concert & party ticket will be required to enter the party tent. These tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster once tickets go on-sale.

Mark your calendars for the 2018 Illinois State Fair, August 9th – 19th, in Springfield, IL.

