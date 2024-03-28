CHICAGO – One very lucky player in New Jersey will be doing some serious celebrating and financial planning after snatching up the winning Mega Millions ticket worth a staggering $1.128 billion last night – the fifth largest Mega Millions jackpot in the game's history.

The winning Mega Millions numbers were: 7-11-22-29-38 and Mega Ball 4.

In Illinois, several Mega Millions players are also celebrating after winning big money from Tuesday night’s drawing.

One lucky Illinois player is a newly minted-millionaire after matching all five numbers to scoop up the second top prize. The $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket was purchased at RT. 59 Gasoline Inc., located at 1100 W. Stearns Rd. in Bartlett, IL.

In addition, two players matched four numbers and the Mega Ball, plus they added the game’s ‘Megaplier’ feature to win $20,000 each, and five players matched four numbers and the Mega Ball to win $10,000 each.

The Mega Millions roll began on December 9, 2023, and in that time, over 925,000 winning tickets were sold, and nearly $9.4 million in prizes were won by Illinois Lottery players.

Every single Mega Millions win is also a win for the retailers selling the winning tickets, as the retailers receive a selling bonus of 1% of the prize amount.

It was also a big win for education in Illinois. With nearly $56 million in total ticket sales, the Illinois Lottery was able to return over $22 million to the Common School Fund to support K-12 education across the State.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize. The Illinois Lottery encourages all lucky winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.

Another life-changing jackpot is still up for grabs tonight – giving Illinois Lottery players another chance at striking it rich.

March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month. The Illinois Lottery reminds all players to: “Set A Limit and Stick To It.” Before you play, set a limit on the amount of time and money you plan to spend and only spend what you have. For more information, visit: Illinois Lottery Responsible Gaming.

