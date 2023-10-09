CHICAGO – A lucky Illinois Lottery player took a chance on a $30 scratch-off ticket and ended up landing the top prize worth a cool $3 million.

The winning 3,000,000 Cash Fortune scratch-off ticket was purchased at a BP gas station, located at 1625 East Euclid Drive in Mount Prospect, IL.

“This is such happy news,” exclaimed Benny Lukose, Manager at BP in Mount Prospect. “While we sell a lot of lottery tickets, I can definitely recognize our regular customers - so I bet I’ll know the winner. I hope the lucky winner stops in to tell us, so we can share in the excitement of their big win!”

This is also a big win for the BP retailer. For selling the winning ticket, the store will receive a bonus of one percent of the prize amount. For BP in Mount Prospect, that means a $30,000 cash bonus.

“This couldn’t have come at a better time,” expressed Lukose. “Business can be slow at times due to competitors, so with this bonus, we plan to use it to cover some business expenses. We are very grateful!”

So far in 2023, more than 50 million winning Instant Tickets have been sold, netting Illinois Lottery winners over $1.1 billion in prizes.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize. The Illinois Lottery encourages all winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize. Winners should visit IllinoisLottery.com/winning for more information on how to claim their prizes.

The winning numbers for Pick 4 in the Saturday, October 7, evening drawing were 5-4-4-4 with a FIREBALL of 4.

More than 2,500 lucky Pick 4 players won over $1.6 million in total prizes across the state of Illinois.

One lucky player won $25,000 after purchasing the winning ticket at F & C Amoco in the 2800 block of W. Fullerton Ave. in Chicago, and another lucky player won $24,000 playing Pick 4 online. Twenty other Pick 4 winning tickets garnered players $2,500 each and over 2,000 tickets for the Saturday evening drawing earned players between $750-$600 each.

The luck didn’t stop there. The Saturday midday drawing for Pick 3 produced over 5,300 winning tickets, netting players more than $630,000 in total prizes.

The winning Pick 3 numbers in the Saturday, October 7 midday drawing were 1-2-3 with a FIREBALL of 4.

Overall on the Saturday, October 7 midday and evening drawings of both Pick 3 and Pick 4 games, nearly 12,000 winning tickets were sold, netting Illinois Lottery players $2.7 million in total prizes.

Lottery players holding winning tickets have one year from the date of the draw to claim their prize. Prizes over $600 must be claimed at an Illinois Lottery Claim Center. The Illinois Lottery encourages all its winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.

Pick 3 and Pick 4 plus FIREBALL are Illinois-only games with two draws daily. To play both Pick 3 and Pick 4 games, players can select their numbers and a style of play, and then choose the amount they would like to wager on the draw.

Pick 3 and Pick 4 drawings are conducted daily at 12:40 PM and 9:22 PM CST. For more information, visit IllinoisLottery.com.

About the Illinois Lottery:

Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $24 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes. For more information, visit IllinoisLottery.com.



