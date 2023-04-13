NEW BADEN – One lucky Illinois Lottery player’s week is looking up after they purchased a Lucky Day Lotto ticket yesterday in Clinton County that hit the jackpot and won $400,000.

The winning ticket matched all five numbers, 6-13-37-42-45, in the Wednesday, April 12 midday drawing. The ticket was purchased at the Motomart at 409 E. Hanover St. in New Baden.

It is the second Lucky Day Lotto jackpot-winning ticket to be purchased at a Motomart in the Metro East area in as many months. The other winning ticket was sold at the Godfrey Motomart for the March 5 evening drawing.

It is also the third Lucky Day Lotto jackpot won in less than a week. A $1 million jackpot was won on April 7 and $150,000 the next day on April 8.

It’s the first big win for the store, says Stephanie Bondaruk, manager of the New Baden Motomart, since the store opened in May of last year. She doesn’t know who won, but has a feeling it’s one of her regulars, “I really do hope it’s this nice older gentleman who comes in every day and plays the midday Lucky Day Lotto.”

Whomever the winning ticket holder is, they have one year from the date of their draw in which to claim their prize. The Illinois Lottery encourages all winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.

Lucky Day Lotto is played twice a day, seven days a week. For more information or to buy tickets online, please visit IllinoisLottery.com.

