CHESTERFIELD — Chesterfield resident David Kirkland was the winner of a $100,000 Lucky Day Lotto prize when his ticket matched all five numbers – 01 - 03 - 05 - 12 - 30 – in the Monday, June 12, midday drawing.

Kirkland, a Chesterfield resident for 13 years, discovered his win when he checked the winning Lucky Day Lotto numbers on the Illinois Lottery website.

“When I saw that I won such a big prize, I immediately signed the back of my ticket!”

Kirkland plans to share the money with his family.

The winning ticket was purchased at Phillips 66 Route 3 Fuel & Lottery, 2400 Mississippi Ave., in Sauget. The retailer received a bonus of $1,000, or one percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.

More than 10,700 players won prizes ranging from $1 to $200 in this Lucky Day Lotto drawing. Lucky Day Lotto drawings are twice a day, seven days a week. For more information, please visit illinoislottery.com.

