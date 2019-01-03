GLEN CARBON – Freshman forward Darren Luchetti led Father McGivney Catholic with 21 points, while junior guard Kellen Weir added 17, but the Griffins lost a close decision, falling to New Athens 54-52 Wednesday evening at the McGivney gym.

It was the closest game McGivney has played since Nov. 24, when the Griffins defeated Patoka 45-44 in the Mulberry Grove Thanksgiving Tournament.

Joe Range was the game’s leading scorer, as he had 26 points for the Yellowjackets. George Schneider added 13 for New Athens in their win.

It was a close game throughout, with the teams level at 12-12 after the first quarter, but the Yellowjackets leading 26-20 at halftime and 40-37 at three quarter time.

Senior D.J. Villhard had five points for the Griffins, while Clayton Scott scored four, Luke Deakos three and Caleb Tanzyus had two points.

For New Athens, Alex Patton scored seven points, while Logan Shevlin had six and Dylan Boone scored two.

The Yellowjackets improved to 6-6 on the season, while the Griffins are now 3-16.

McGivney will next play Friday night at Metro-East Lutheran in a backyard rivalry game. The tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. The Griffins then play their next two at home, hosting Waterloo Gibault Catholic Jan. 10 and Marquette Catholic on Jan. 12. Both games are also set for a 7:30 p.m. tip.

Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

