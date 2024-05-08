ALTON – AltonWorks’ next big renovation project in downtown Alton’s historic district is the Lucas Row building, located at 601-611 E. Broadway. Lucas Row is directly across the street from the Wedge Innovation Center. Lucas Row will feature 12 new apartments with modern amenities and six street-level retail stores once the renovation is complete.

The renovation is particularly significant as Alton has not had any new residential rental units in the Downtown area for over 20 years.

“It’s been decades since multi-unit housing like this has been developed in downtown Alton,” said John Simmons, CEO of AltonWorks. “This is an important step in our quest to build back Alton to attract and retain a diverse group of people.”

The new residences in Lucas Row will include six studio apartments on the second floor and six garden studios opening to a landscaped area and parking. The existing mural on the back of the building will be restored.

As with all of AltonWorks’ projects, respecting the historical significance of the buildings will be a focus throughout the renovation process including the facades of the street-level retail stores, which will be restored to their original design.

Lucas Row was identified as an optimal space for residential development in line with a multifamily study, commissioned by AltonWorks, that indicated downtown Alton could benefit from 500 additional residential units over the next several years. Lucas Row is one of three sites within a block of the Wedge Innovation Center that AltonWorks looks to develop and/or support with residential spaces over time.

Lucas Row gets its name from architect, former mayor and chief of the volunteer fire department Lucas Pfeiffenberger, born in 1834 to German immigrants. Designed by Pfeiffenburger and built by Zephaniah B. Job in the late 1800’s, Lucas Row sits on one of the most distinct streets in downtown Alton. Pfeiffenburger’s designs are reflected throughout the Alton community in stately private homes, churches, commercial buildings, schools and hospitals.

Alton is well-positioned regionally as an affordable alternative to urban congestion with cost-of-living advantages, essential services, and livability amenities unavailable in more remote locations in downstate Illinois. Livability is a key component of the revitalization of downtown Alton. Offering modern housing in a downtown area can enhance foot traffic for local businesses and restaurants and provide attractive options for people who enjoy both urban living and access to significant outdoor amenities.

The project is expected to create 64 temporary construction jobs, six permanent full-time jobs, and 10 part-time jobs and be completed by mid-2025.

Governor JB Pritzker said during his visit to Alton in 2022 for the announcement of the Wedge, that it’s essential for the public to partner with private investors to ensure cities have the type of development that can benefit the community. He said without support from the City of Alton on job-generating developments like the Wedge, Alton won’t reach its full potential.

AltonWorks is a social impact redevelopment company focused on the revitalization of Historic Downtown Alton as a healthy, thriving, walkable city. AltonWorks was founded on the principles of livability, environmental stewardship, social justice, and inclusivity and believes rebuilding communities for optimum social impact. As an intermediary organization, AltonWorks offers thought leadership, planning, convening, and connecting, adding capacity to the Region’s ability to attract funding, expand social impact, catalyze economic growth, and anchor downstate recovery.

