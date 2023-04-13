WOOD RIVER - Multi-sport athlete Lucas Moore has been a standout for East Alton-Wood River High School in multiple sports. Now, Moore is spending his time on the baseball field, but he also is a wide receiver-kicker in football, point guard in basketball, was previously a forward in soccer, and a golfer.

Lucas is a Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month.

He said he would like to thank his mom for always supporting him through all of school and sports.

"She sacrifices so much of her own time to come to watch me play and all the times she’s had to drive me all over for games," he said.

Lucas' baseball coach is Nick Dorsey.

He said his best attribute is his work ethic and just trying to be the best player, student, and person he can be.

He has played baseball for about 12 years. He said his favorite part of the sport is the friendships he has made along the way.

"My high school athletic career has completely shaped who I am today in the way of my work ethic and giving my all in sports and the classroom," he said.

Lucas most likely will attend Illinois State University and major in kinesiology to pursue a career in athletic training. He has been a high honor roll student all four years of high school.

