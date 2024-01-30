BETHALTO - Lucas Lenger knows the importance of helping other people. In fact, it’s one of his favorite things to do.

For his character and hard work, Lucas Lenger is a DD Homes Network Student of the Month for Civic Memorial High School.

Lenger is a senior at Civic Memorial. He has been a member of the school’s trap team since his freshman year, and he is also a part of the Riverbend CEO Program this year. This program encourages students to develop a business plan and start a business. It requires students to take an additional class early in the mornings and work hard to achieve their goals. Lenger has more than proven himself throughout the program.

His hard work extends beyond the classroom and into the real world. Lenger’s initiative has helped him build a lawn care business that he oversees throughout the spring, summer and fall. It’s not easy to run his own business, but Lenger makes sure each customer is satisfied. He demonstrates responsibility and dedication with every job.

He also spends a lot of time helping his family and friends with projects. He works with them to be of assistance wherever he is needed. When he can, he often gives back by volunteering at Zion Lutheran Church, where he is a member.

“I enjoy working and helping out other people,” Lenger said.

With such an admirable work ethic and a positive attitude, Lenger has an impressive future ahead of him. He plans to go to Lewis and Clark Community College to study industrial electricity.

Congratulations to Lucas for this recognition by Civic Memorial High School and the DD Homes Network!

