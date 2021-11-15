CHICAGO — Today, with the stroke of a pen, the Infrastructure Investment, and Jobs Act is now the law of the land. This Act will create millions of jobs and will benefit the everyday lives of people across this country, including Illinoisans throughout the state. From repairing roads and bridges that allow us to connect with each other, to growing industries that will fight climate change, this bipartisan effort will move our nation forward and uplift every community.

Every American in every city, town, and unincorporated area deserves clean water, safe roadways, and secure ports, as well as affordable high-speed internet. And now, this will be the case.

I congratulate President Biden, Vice-President Harris, leaders in Washington, and especially the Illinois delegation on this historic legislation.