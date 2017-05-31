SPRINGFIELD - Lt. Governor Evelyn Sanguinetti applauds the passage of the Military Economic Development Committee Reform Bill, which reauthorizes the Interagency Military Base Support and Economic Development Committee chaired by the Lt. Governor.

This reauthorization, HB 3032, updates committee responsibilities to adopt other state best practices. HB 3032 tasks the committee with the following:

To preserve, protect, expand, and attract new military missions, assets, and installations to the State of Illinois;

To encourage defense-related businesses to expand or relocate to the State of Illinois;

To identify emerging trends and support the long-term viability of the military and defense industry in Illinois;

To assist Illinois communities who have been or could be impacted by federal Base Realignment and Closure actions or other military realignments; and,

To be an information clearinghouse by providing military installation information and recommendations to enhance the military value of Illinois defense installations to the Governor, General Assembly, congressional delegation, and State and federal government officials.

“The defense industry is a vital part of the Illinois’ economy totaling more than 150,000 jobs and $13.4 billion in economic activity every year. Illinois is a critical link in keeping our nation safe", said Lt. Governor Evelyn Sanguinetti. "With these reforms the Military Economic Development Committee will be able to help preserve, protect, expand and attract new military missions, assets and installations to our state, why encouraging defense related businesses to expand or relocate to the State of Illinois.”

This bill formalizes the recommendations made by the Lt. Governor and members of the Interagency Military Base Support and Economic Development Committee.

“Illinois is not commonly thought of as a state with a large military presence, yet we have many military installations and personnel across our state," said Representative Tim Butler. "This reconstituted commission will help Illinois retain and attract missions and will aid in leveraging the broad economic benefits of our military facilities.”

“I am proud to have helped legislation enabling the Military Economic Development Committee to pass the Illinois Senate. This organization will do critical work, allowing Illinois to maximize the benefits we receive from the military installations that are in our state,” said Sen. Paul Schimpf (R-58), one of the sponsors.

House Sponsors are Rep. Tim Butler (R-87), Rep. Daniel V. Beiser (D-111), Rep. David Harris (R-53), Rep. Katie Stuart (D-112), Rep. LaToya Greenwood (D-114), and Rep. Ryan Spain (R-73).

