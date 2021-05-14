CHICAGO –More than 10 million vaccine doses administered. More than 36% of Illinois residents fully vaccinated. Today the entire state moves into the Bridge Phase of the Restore Illinois reopening plan.

“Today we reached a milestone, a point of achievement because of our resilience and regard for each other by washing our hands, wearing our masks, watching our distance and rolling up our sleeves to get vaccinated,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “For so many months, it seemed as if we would not reach this point, but we have because our state followed the science and put the lives of residents first.”

Under the Bridge Phase, there are expanded capacity limits for businesses, dining, offices, events, conferences and gatherings. State health officials say they will continue to follow the science and closely watch pandemic data. Barring any significant reversals in important COVID-19 statewide indicators, including increasing hospitalizations, Illinois could enter Phase 5 as soon as Friday, June 11th. The state’s top doctor says vaccinations are key.

“The more people who are vaccinated, now including our youth as young as 12-years-old, the quicker we can end this pandemic,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.

To find information on vaccine locations, go to https://coronavirus.illinois.gov/s/vaccination-location. To find vaccination locations that currently have the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine authorized for use in individuals 12 years and older, go to https://www.vaccines.gov/.

