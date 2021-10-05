CHICAGO – SIUE men's soccer finished off a two-game Missouri Valley Conference trip with a 3-0 loss on the road at Loyola.

The Cougars slipped to 2-6-2 overall and 1-3 in MVC play. Loyola improved to 6-2-1 and 3-0-1.

"We had a good first half," SIUE Head Coach Cale Wassermann said. "We had probably one of the best chances in open play. We missed a sitter from about seven yards out."

The Ramblers opened the scoring in the 37th minute when Billy Hency lifted a free kick into the box where Julian Cisneros headed home. Loyola led 1-0 at the break.

Oscar Dueso made it 2-0 Loyola less than two minutes into the second half when he scored on a header. Hency delivered the assist again, this time from a corner kick.

"They had a fairly wide free kick at the end of the half and were able to score," Wassermann said. "That changed a little momentum, but we felt good at halftime. It changed quickly after halftime.

We had a free kick and couldn't score and they countered," Wassermann continued. "Credit to Dueso. He got on the end of the kick and had a really nice header. Then you could feel a really good swing in the momentum."

Marc Torellas made it 3-0 in the 55th minute.

Loyola outshot SIUE 14-3. The Cougars did not register a shot in the second half. Tor Erik Larsen started in goal and made five saves for SIUE, all coming in the second half.

"It took a little wind out of our sails," Wassermann said of the loss. "We have a resilient group, and the conference season isn't half over."

SIUE returns to Korte Stadium for a Saturday game with Drake.

"We'll be ready for Drake at home," Wassermann said. "The goals we have given up are fixable."



Men's Soccer Hangs Four on Aces

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – SIUE men's soccer struck for a season-high four goals Wednesday on its way to its first Missouri Valley Conference win of the season, a 4-0 blanking on the road at Evansville.

"I told the guys how happy I was," SIUE Head Coach Cale Wassermann said. "To go on the road, in conference, score four goals, keep a clean sheet and have two guys open their career accounts is great."

SIUE improved to 2-5-2 and 1-2 in MVC play. Evansville is 0-7-1 and 0-2-1 in the league.

The four goals are the most in a game for SIUE since a 4-3 home win over Evansville in 2019. The four-goal margin of victory is the largest in the series with the Purple Aces.

SIUE has scored seven goals in its last two games.

"We made some adjustments after we lost some guys," Wasserman said. "It allowed us a little more control with the ball."

After a tightly contested first 40 minutes, in which both teams had chances, it was Mitchell Murphy who opened the scoring for SIUE. Murphy tallied the first of his career just minutes before halftime.

"It was a hug boost going into halftime," Wassermann added. "Scoring first is so important in our game."

The Cougars wasted little time adding to their lead in the second half. Pau Palacin took advantage of a turnover in Evansville's defensive end for his third of the year. Six minutes later, Max Broughton lifted a long pass from the midfield finding Murphy. Murphy worked into the box before slotting home his second of the game. Noah Fetter notched the first of his career in the 82nd with an assist from Palacin.

"Our depth certainly showed tonight," Wassermann said. "We were able to get some guys in. Our work rate and execution were good tonight."

SIUE outshot the Aces 16-10. Cougar goalkeeper Tor Erik Larsen turned away all five shots on goal from Evansville.

"His presence and overall performance were good," Wassermann said of his goalkeeper. "His decision-making helped squander some Evansville chances."

