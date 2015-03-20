Curt Lox, PhD, has been recommended as the new dean of the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Education, Health and Human Behavior. Lox has served as interim dean since May 2014, and his permanent appointment is contingent upon SIU Board of Trustees approval.

Lox brings more than 20 years of academic experience with 19 of those at SIUE. The Orange County, Calif., native joined the School’s faculty in 1996. He served as associate dean from 2003-09 and as chairperson in the Department of Kinesiology and Health Education from 2009-14.

“Dr. Lox’s experience and leadership at SIUE have prepared him well forthis leadership role,” said Parviz Ansari, SIUE provost and vice chancellorfor Academic Affairs. “Dr. Lox is highly prepared for the challenge offacing a difficult fiscal environment with a positive approach to problem solving. With a clear commitment to academic excellence, his vision for the School will lead to a bright future.”

Lox’s research has been focused on the psychological impact of exercise for special populations, including the elderly, overweight and obese children and adults, and individuals infected with HIV. His research articles have been published in the *Journal of Sport & Exercise Psychology, Medicine and Science in Sports and Exercise, Journal of Cognitive Rehabilitation, International Journal of Behavioral Medicine, Journal of Health Psychology, *and* Rehabilitation Psychology* among others. He is the co-author of *The

Psychology of Exercise: Integrating Theory and Practice,* which is currently at press in its fourth edition.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I want to thank Chancellor Julie Furst-Bowe and Provost Ansari for the opportunity to serve this University and this School,” Lox said. “We have a wide range of programs with increasing recognition for our work –

education, health sciences and human behavior. We have a strong tradition of preparing our students to serve the region as exceptional educators and administrators, speech pathologists or audiologists, or to work in exercise science, health education or psychology.

“Regardless of the field, we will work passionately to advance that reputation. It is certainly one of my goals to continue to promote the many accomplishments of our faculty, staff and students.”

Lox earned a doctorate in kinesiology from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign and his master's from Miami (Ohio) University. He has worked as a sport psychology consultant with players and coaches at the interscholastic, intercollegiate and professional levels for more than 20 years. Lox currently serves as the sport psychologist for SIUE Intercollegiate Athletics and the United States Martial Arts Team.

Lox replaces Dr. Bette Bergeron, who resigned to assume duties as provost and vice president for Academic Affairs at Southern Connecticut State University.

The SIUE School of Education, Health and Human Behavior prepares students in a wide range of fields including community health education, exercise science, instructional technology, psychology, speech-language pathology and audiology, administration and teaching. Faculty members engage in leading-edge research, which enhances teaching and enriches the educational experience. The School supports the community through on-campus clinics, outreach to children and families, and a focused commitment to enhancing individual lives across the region.

More like this:

Related Video: