Lovings decides on McKendree University as next school
Josh Lovings of Alton is going to keep close to home – attending McKendree University.
Lovings, an Alton defensive back/recevier, signed a letter of intent to attend McKendree on Wednesday at Alton High School.
Lovings said when he visited McKendree he felt a “great family atmosphere."
“The coach made me feel at home,” Lovings said. “I will be playing safety. I feel I can stop the run and use my athleticism on special teams.”
The Alton athlete plans to hit the weights and work to put a few months and bulk on before going to college.
Alton Athletic Director Jeff Alderman, who was head AHS football coach last year, said Lovings did a good job and he thinks McKendree is fortunate to get him.
“Josh is very physical player and should do well at McKendree,” Alderman said.
