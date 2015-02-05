Josh Lovings of Alton is going to keep close to home – attending McKendree University.

Lovings, an Alton defensive back/recevier, signed a letter of intent to attend McKendree on Wednesday at Alton High School.

Lovings said when he visited McKendree he felt a “great family atmosphere."

“The coach made me feel at home,” Lovings said. “I will be playing safety. I feel I can stop the run and use my athleticism on special teams.”

The Alton athlete plans to hit the weights and work to put a few months and bulk on before going to college.

Alton Athletic Director Jeff Alderman, who was head AHS football coach last year, said Lovings did a good job and he thinks McKendree is fortunate to get him.

“Josh is very physical player and should do well at McKendree,” Alderman said.

