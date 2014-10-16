Volunteers for the RiverBender.com Trivia Night were from left to right, Dan Pile, Stacey Noble-Loveland, Ty Loveland, Lisa Anne Korte, David Morris and Anne Hamm. Not pictured: Erin Dooling, Staci Herron, Chandelor Herron, Adam and Marcie Theisen, Mark Ellebracht and Tim Breugemann. The group worked together to raise $4,300 on the trivia night at Spirits Lounge.

Stacey Noble-Loveland is what some would describe as the “ultimate volunteer” and conveys a positive spirit about Alton everywhere she goes.

Recently, Loveland led a group that raised $4,300 for the RiverBender.com Community Center.

“Stacey continues to put forth a lot of effort as a volunteer and as a startup organization like the RiverBender.com Community Center, we couldn’t do it without community volunteers,” John Hentrich, president of the community center, said. “Volunteers like Stacey are hard to find. She is very selfless and a giving person; always looking out for the center.”

Stacey’s son, Ty, is a junior at Alton High, and has been affiliated with the community center since it opened its doors. For Stacey and Ty, the relationship with the center occurred ironically at Christmas time when Ty saw a flyer at school. He asked his mom, “Can we stop in there?” As soon as Stacey walked in the doors of the center at an open house, she was smitten by the place and its mission. She has volunteered since that day to help.

If Stacey has an unspoken goal, it is to motivate others to see the same vision for the community center that she sees and realize the importance for them to volunteer and donate to keep the various life-changing programs going for kids.

Stacey and her team worked diligently on the recent trivia night. The other volunteers were her son, Ty, Mark Ellebracht, Dan and Ann Pile, Anne Hamm, Lisa Korte, Tim Brueggeman and Spirits Lounge, Stacy Herron and Chandler, her son, Erin Dooling and Marcie and Adam Thiesen.

“We had a good mixture of people at the trivia night that liked trivia and were there for a good cause,” she said. “We sold 11 tables, had a 50-50 and sold raffle baskets. I saw early on that Dawn and John Hentrich felt completely this was something that was needed for the community. I saw what they saw in the potential when I started.”

Kohl’s even dispersed volunteers from its Alton store from its Associates In Action program.

Stacey said her son, Ty, simply loves his time at the community center each week and Teen Night is something he always looks forward to doing.

“On Thursday night he is always able to be there with other kids his own age in a safe environment,” she said.

Stacey volunteers as an ambassador with the Riverbend Growth Association and is a mentor with the Young Adults Committee for the RBGA. She also is a member of the Alton Main Street Board. She has been heavily involved in her church, the Tidal Waves Swim Team and also the Salvation Army.

Loveland closed with some interesting advice to others in the Alton-Godfrey region about supporting their region.

“You can’t blame others if you are not working to make it what you want it to be,” she said. “It is important to be faithful to your roots. I want this to be a better place for my kids and those who will be here once we are gone. Your community is only as good as you are working to make it.”

